Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 65.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,526,238 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,761,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,655 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 34.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,215,261 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $608,311,000 after acquiring an additional 568,721 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the third quarter valued at about $639,249,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SEA by 36.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,830,135 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $502,555,000 after acquiring an additional 492,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SEA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.75.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $119.41 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

