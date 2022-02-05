Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 306,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMACU. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,184,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 152.5% in the second quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 37.4% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 171,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 6.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 699,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.26 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.