FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Increased by Piper Sandler

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.27.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FFWM stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,023,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,566,000 after buying an additional 416,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 24,177 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.