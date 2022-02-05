FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Raised by Desjardins (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $14.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, restated a “hold” rating and set a C$162.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$164.88.

Shares of CM opened at C$163.81 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$112.52 and a 52-week high of C$166.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$151.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$148.55. The firm has a market cap of C$73.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76.

In other news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at C$614,098.67. Insiders have sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492 over the last ninety days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

