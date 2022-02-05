FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By Truist Financial

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Truist Financial raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $110.86 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $106.17. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $30.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $133.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $156.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $180.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $204.88 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,865.86 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,990.23 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,823.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2,816.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

