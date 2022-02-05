FY2022 Earnings Estimate for European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) Issued By Desjardins

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get European Commercial REIT alerts:

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$28.62 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of European Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for European Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.