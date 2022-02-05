FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

TXG has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.57.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$12.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.54. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$11.79 and a 12 month high of C$18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$272.86 million during the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

