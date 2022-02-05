Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FPE. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($53.60) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.74 ($53.65).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €29.26 ($32.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.00. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a one year high of €44.80 ($50.34).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

