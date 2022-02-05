Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FPE. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($53.60) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €47.74 ($53.65).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €29.26 ($32.88) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.00. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($42.02) and a one year high of €44.80 ($50.34).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

