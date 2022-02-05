FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Shares Up 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.18 and last traded at $21.16. 58,454 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth $1,531,000.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.