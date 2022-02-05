Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 12,015 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,811,231 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 12,015 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.13% of Xilinx worth $424,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $282,094,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 110.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $478,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth about $125,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $209.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

In other news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

