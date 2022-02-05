Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 59,264 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.84% of General Dynamics worth $459,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 467.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 619.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $212.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.81. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.11 and a fifty-two week high of $216.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

