Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 227,198 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Williams Companies worth $676,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

