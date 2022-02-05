Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.48% of International Business Machines worth $599,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

NYSE:IBM opened at $137.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.19.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

