Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,044,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,190 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of DocuSign worth $783,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 19.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 38.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.71 and its 200 day moving average is $233.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.06 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.95 per share, with a total value of $4,847,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,247 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,548. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

