Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Rating Increased to Hold at Barclays

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 35.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNV. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$194.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$168.00 to C$174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$190.00.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$170.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$32.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.76. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of C$133.63 and a 1-year high of C$205.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$169.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$176.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09. The firm had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 4.5100002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total value of C$1,133,449.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 845,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total value of C$1,136,363.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$36,657,396.41. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

