FourThought Financial LLC Lowers Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

FourThought Financial LLC cut its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $326.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.67. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.00 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

