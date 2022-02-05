FourThought Financial LLC Has $753,000 Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Yum China by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Yum China by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Yum China by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUMC. TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

YUMC stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

