FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

FourThought Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RNP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $26.09 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

