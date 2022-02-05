FourThought Financial LLC Has $1.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 532,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,600,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $54.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

