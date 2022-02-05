FourThought Financial LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

FourThought Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,632,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,176 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,200,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,219,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,971,000 after purchasing an additional 350,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,639,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $93.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.