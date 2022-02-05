Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 6,198 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 30,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The company has a market cap of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman), Inc is an after-school education service provider for students in Shanghai. It unlocks students’ intellectual potential through education that can benefit students’ academic, career and life prospects. The firm provides educational programs that are primarily focused on elementary-level math, and have expanded in recent years to also include other subjects, including physics, chemistry, and languages, and other grade levels, including kindergarten-level and middle school-level programs.

