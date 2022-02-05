Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,681,060 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fossil Group worth $91,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOSL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 799,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 322,771 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,750 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 228,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 242,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fossil Group news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOSL stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $586.64 million, a P/E ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.64. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 0.11%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

