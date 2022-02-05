Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at Robert W. Baird

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.93.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $64.39 on Friday. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fortive by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.