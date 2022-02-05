Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $435.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.91.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $152.00 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $319.19 and a 200-day moving average of $313.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total transaction of $730,909.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 12,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

