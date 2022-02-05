Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $100.98

Shares of Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 100.98 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 100.20 ($1.35). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 100.20 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,162,648 shares.

The company has a market cap of £611.18 million and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 101.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 100.98. The company has a current ratio of 152.26, a quick ratio of 152.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Foresight Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

