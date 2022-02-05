Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.89, but opened at $18.70. Ford Motor shares last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 1,866,742 shares changing hands.

The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day moving average of $17.26.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

