Flamingo (FLM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.52 Million

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $83.61 million and $11.52 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flamingo has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.00 or 0.07204479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,132.81 or 0.99343017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

