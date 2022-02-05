First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) Shares Down 2%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FDTS) shares fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.72 and last traded at $42.84. 965 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.79.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.