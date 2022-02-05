First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 66.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,085 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the second quarter worth $48,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the third quarter worth $265,000.

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

