First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,657 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCS. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,872,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,146,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,387,000 after acquiring an additional 228,135 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,208,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,644,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.81. 433,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

