First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $188.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.88.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 187.3% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 339,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 221,000 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 131.7% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 102,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 58,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 326.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 198.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 33,037 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Savings Financial Group (FSFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.