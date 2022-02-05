First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,133 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 46.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

TCMD opened at $15.00 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.35 million, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.55.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

