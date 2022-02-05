First Republic Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.27.

SAIA opened at $283.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $365.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

