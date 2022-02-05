First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

PUK opened at $33.53 on Friday. Prudential plc has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

