First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $815,000 Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,944 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 15,671 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $396,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock worth $2,357,803. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $34.30 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

