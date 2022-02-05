First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys 604 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,317,000 after purchasing an additional 651,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,072,000 after purchasing an additional 420,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,097,000 after purchasing an additional 77,092 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 50,777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 160,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,467 shares of company stock worth $7,371,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $22.62 and a twelve month high of $39.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

