First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.47. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 108,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First of Long Island during the second quarter worth $363,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 4.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 220,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

