First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $36.01

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 55462 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

FIBK has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148 over the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after purchasing an additional 555,872 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,604,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,646,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 57,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,121,000 after purchasing an additional 55,838 shares in the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.