First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys $23,040.00 in Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.08 per share, for a total transaction of $23,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Murray Hamilton Edwards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 75 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,008.75.

FFIN stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.89.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

