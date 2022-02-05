First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.18 Million

Analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) to announce $8.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.04 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC posted sales of $7.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year sales of $31.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $31.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.92 million, with estimates ranging from $33.20 million to $34.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 64.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.45 on Friday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

