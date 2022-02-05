First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $96.82 Per Share

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $96.82 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $786.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $658.07 and a one year high of $947.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $829.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $836.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 27.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 172 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 321 shares of company stock worth $244,011 over the last 90 days. 21.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.27% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

