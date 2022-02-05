Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.
Several research analysts have weighed in on FINGF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 1,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
