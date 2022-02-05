Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FINGF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINGF traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. 1,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

