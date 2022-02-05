Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.79

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.79 and traded as high as $40.44. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 77,764,905 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 152,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 304,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

