Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 760 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $309.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $335.01 and a 200 day moving average of $313.89. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.88 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

