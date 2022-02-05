Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Down 1.4%

Fidelity European Trust PLC (LON:FEV) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 319.38 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 319.50 ($4.30). 365,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 502,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 324 ($4.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 328.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 323.68.

About Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV)

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

