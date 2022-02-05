Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.20.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.13. 268,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,037. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.87. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $183.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The stock has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 26,084.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 2,025.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

