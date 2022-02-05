FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 454,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 16,044 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $99,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after acquiring an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in FedEx by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 37,096 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $244.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.