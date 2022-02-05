Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,656 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $90.16 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.48.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

