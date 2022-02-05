FCA Corp TX Boosts Stock Position in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.11% of FS Bancorp worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 342.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in FS Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 91.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $176,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,320 shares of company stock valued at $543,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

FS Bancorp Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

