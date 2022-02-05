Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.
FARM opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes purchased 15,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,600 shares of company stock worth $299,448. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
About Farmer Bros.
Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
