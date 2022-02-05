Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 28.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS.

FARM opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Farmer Bros. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, insider Ruben E. Inofuentes purchased 15,000 shares of Farmer Bros. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Deverl Maserang II acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $100,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,600 shares of company stock worth $299,448. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 4,759.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 86,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

